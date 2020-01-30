Striker Elise Hughes has returned to Everton from her loan with Bristol City after she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this month.

At the start of the year the 18 year-old signed with Women's Super League club Bristol City, with an aim to gain playing time before heading back to Willie Kirk's squad.

Hughes played three times for Bristol but got injured during a clash against local rivals Liverpool on January 19.

She is set to undergo her rehabilitation at Everton.

The Toffees currently sit in fifth place in the WSL and will go head-to-head against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, February 2.