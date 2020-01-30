Canadian striker Christine Sinclair has cemented her name in the history books scoring her 185th international goal, beating the record in both men's and women's international football as Canada destroyed St Kitts & Nevis 11-0 in the Olympic qualifiers.

It took the 36-year-old, just seven minutes to get her name on the score-sheet when she slotted home a penalty to put her team 1-0 ahead. She followed this up after 23 minutes overtaking American Abby Wambach's record.

Not wanting to miss out on the excitement, her team-mates scored prolifically throughout the game, slotting a further nine past opponents St Kitts and Nevis, with Adriana Leon getting four.

Sinclair already boasts a number of records including the record of most goals scored by woman at a single Olympics when she hit six in London in 2012 on the way to Canada's bronze medal.

She said: "For me it has nothing to do with the record, it's to have young girls be able to dream of playing professionally or represent their country, win Olympic medals.

"To now inspire young girls to pursue their crazy, wild dreams... it's pretty cool."