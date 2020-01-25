See how Man City beat rivals Unted in FA Cup fourth round clash
Manchester United host Manchester City in a mouthwatering fourth round clash in the FA Cup today and we will be bringing you all the action as it happens, live, here on NewsChain.
More from Football
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Hello and welcome to live updates as Manchester United take on local rivals Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Leigh Sports Village.
The clash will mark the third time the sides have met and it is set to be a nail-biting one.
City are currently top of the Women's Super League with United just three spots behind.
But who will grab the spot in the next round of the FA Cup?
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Man United v Man City
City will see just one of their last games with manager Nick Cushing after he recently announced his departure from the successful club.
United's Abbie McManus is in the line-up today. She spent nine years with City before switching to the Red Devils last summer.
City's Aoife Mannion remains absent for the game after sustaining an ACL injury three months ago.
Man United v Man City
The crowds are looking excited and the teams are walking out the tunnel.
Katie Zelem is leading United and Steph Houghton leading City.
Man United 0-0 Man City
5 mins: City are looking strong, Jill Scott executes down the centre of the pitch.
Captain Steph Houghton gives some pointers to Georgia Stanway.
City are the defending champions of the FA Cup and you can sense they want to go back-to-back with their opening performance in this Manchester derby.
Man United 0-0 Man City
9 mins: Neither side have tested the goalkeeper and neither Casey Stoney or Nick Crushing have made a bench change.
City are going in hard with several tackles to United's midfield.
Man United 0-0 Man City
11 mins: CHANCE!
Forward Ellen White finds the gap close-range to goal but her strike is not enough as it is batted away by United keeper Mary Earps.
Man United 0-0 Man City
14 mins: Both teams are looking relaxed and performing well under pressure. But are struggling to connect that final pass.
Under Crushing's tight defence, Houghton has it covered as United look to threaten the box.
Man United 0-0 Man City
20 mins: No real threat by either team. Considering City have won the FA Cup twice and are the leaders in the Women's Super League, United are holding their own. Stoney's side have kept composure in the opening 20 minutes as the newly-promoted WSL side.