Scotland international Caroline Weir has extended her contract at Manchester City for the next two years.

The 24 year-old signed for City in 2018 and was part of last year's cup double-winning side. She was named Player of the Match in the FA Cup Final against Arsenal.

She said: "I’m delighted to have signed a new contract. I’ve had a really enjoyable first 18 months and I’m really pleased to have extended my stay here.

"It was definitely an easy decision. I would like to think I’ve improved a lot. It’s a great club and it really tests you, taking you out of your comfort zone."

Weir has scored 15 goals in her 53 appearances with the Women's Super League top-tier club.

"The club are known to be so good as being equal, treating the women’s players as ultimate professionals. That’s huge for me as a player and it’s great to be part of.

"I’m looking forward to staying longer and hopefully we can continue to go out and compete for trophies," she said.

The midfielder has earned 64 caps for her national side since she made her debut in 2013.

Head of women's football at City Gavin Makel added: "Since joining the club, Caroline has proven in her performances that she is a top-class player and has the ability to develop even further.

"She is highly regarded within the club and I am delighted that she will continue her journey with us here at Manchester City."

The announcement follows last weeks news of captain Steph Houghton who also signed a new deal with the club.