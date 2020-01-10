Tottenham have signed Scotland defender Hannah Godfrey on a new contract until 2021.

The 22 year-old joined Spurs in July last year after spending four years in the United States playing for the University of South Alabama and Pensacola FC.

Godfrey has become a regular starter for the Women's Super League team and has made 11 appearances for the side.

She said: "I’m over the moon to have signed a new deal. The club has made me feel so welcome and really helped me develop in a short period of time. I know that this is going to be a place for me to reach my goals and get better."

In November last year she scored a goal in her international debut for Scotland against Albania in the Euro qualifiers.

"The last six months have been a whirlwind and to wear the Spurs shirt and represent the club every day, I couldn’t be any happier."