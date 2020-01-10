Scotland defender Hannah Godfrey signs new contract with Tottenham

Hannah Godfrey will contribute to the team's race to the top (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
22:41pm, Fri 10 Jan 2020
Tottenham have signed Scotland defender Hannah Godfrey on a new contract until 2021.

The 22 year-old joined Spurs in July last year after spending four years in the United States playing for the University of South Alabama and Pensacola FC.

Godfrey has become a regular starter for the Women's Super League team and has made 11 appearances for the side. 

She said: "I’m over the moon to have signed a new deal. The club has made me feel so welcome and really helped me develop in a short period of time. I know that this is going to be a place for me to reach my goals and get better."

In November last year she scored a goal in her international debut for Scotland against Albania in the Euro qualifiers. 

"The last six months have been a whirlwind and to wear the Spurs shirt and represent the club every day, I couldn’t be any happier."

Spurs are currently seventh in the WSL, one point behind Reading. They face West Ham on Sunday at The Hive. 