US soccer star Beverly Yanez has announced her retirement after a decade of professional soccer.

The 31 year-old played six seasons for Reign in the National Women's Soccer League after she joined in 2014 on loan from INAC Kobe Leonessa.

A year later she signed a permanent contract and went on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

Speaking about her decision to hang up her boots, Yanez said: "I fell in love with the game at 5 years old. I attended the WC (World Cup) in 99 and my sights were set on becoming a women’s pro soccer player. I committed my life to accomplishing that goal. I made life decisions based on how it would effect the player I wanted to become.

"I was driven. Driven by a love and passion for the game. When I played my whole world stopped and I just smiled.

"To be a part of the @nwsl and play for the @reignfc for the past 6 seasons has been such a joy. As soon as I arrived to the club I knew that’s where I wanted to be for the rest of my career- to be able to do just that is an absolute honor. The club works so hard to create a positive and competitive environment for players to thrive in.

"Seeing the women’s game grow has been nothing short of amazing. So much respect for all women in sport and all those women competing everyday to be the best versions of themselves, while fighting for more visibility, equal pay, and so much more.

Related videos