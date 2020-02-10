Real Sociedad women's head coach believes that 'no one can compete' with Barcelona after his team suffered a 10-1 defeat in the Spanish Super Cup final in Salamanca.

Barcelona claimed their first Super Cup title after Marta Torrejon scored four, while Alexia Putellas and Asisat Oshoala also fired home braces in a comprehensive rout.

After the match, Sociedad boss Gonzalo Arconada said: "Every team feels we cannot compete with this Barca side.

"The federation (Royal Spanish Football Federation) must decide if this is what they wanted. Barca were always going to win the game and we had to suffer this humiliation.

"We knew it would be complicated and we did not give our all. We did not live up to who we are.

"It was a hard day, but a lesson. I'm proud to have played the final and convinced it will not be the last one."

Sociedad were last season's Spanish Cup winners and Manuela Lareo provided a consolation for the desolate side.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Lluis Cortes was unimpressed with Arconada's comments, saying: "Each club invests in women's football as much as they want to and the percentage in relation to the men's game is very small.

"I wish we could always win 10-1, but I am sure this won't happen in the league. Things went really well today but in the majority of games we really have to fight."

Cortes' side are last season's runners-up in the Champions League and currently sit nine points ahead of Atletico Madrid in the Primera Division.