Rangers sign Venezuelan international Sonia O'Neill
Rangers have signed Venezuelan international Sonia O'Neill on a one-year deal ahead of the new Scottish season.
The 25-year-old midfielder has joined from French side Fleury 91. She began her football career at Swedish club Husqvarna FF in 2017 before spells in Italy at Roma and Pink Bari.
Before spending time at Fleury she moved to Croatia and signed with ZNK Split, where she gained experience at Champions League level.
Women’s manager Amy McDonald said: "We are delighted to welcome someone with the experience that Sonia has to the club as we continue to build for the start of next season.
"She is a powerful international midfielder with Venezuela and has experience playing in Italy and France at a high level.
O’Neill will join recent signings Chelsea Cornet, Jenna Fife, Demi Vance, Megan Bell along with six others.
The Light Blues’ first game as a professional club is against Hearts on February 23 in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.