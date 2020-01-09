Rangers have signed Scotland youth midfielder Chelsea Cornet on an 18-month contract ahead of the SWFL season.

The 21 year-old has come from Hibernian where she worked her way through the age groups and into the senior team.

Cornet has also earned 20 caps for Scotland from under-15 to under-19 level.

Women's manager Amy McDonald said: "We are delighted to secure Chelsea to a contract with the club from Hibs where she will bring competition in the midfield area.

"She has played international football throughout the different age groups for Scotland and we know that she has the ability to play for the SWNT squad."

Cornet said: "A total dream come true to have signed my first professional contract and over the moon for it to be with such an amazing club!"

Rangers, who recently turned professional announced a handful of signings over the past month including Demi Vance, Jenna Fife and Megan Bell, along with six others.

The first game of the Scottish Women's Premier League gets underway on February 23 when Rangers will face Hearts.