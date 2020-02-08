Rangers have announced the signing of Scotland midfielder Zoe Ness on a six-month contract.

Ness, 23, joins from Championship side Lewes for the start of the Scottish Women's Premier League season.

The forward has had experience with hometown club Durham where she made 51 appearances. She also made 42 appearances for Swedish side Mallbackens IF and scored eight goals over two seasons.

Ness is in the process of recovering from an injury which she sustained in October.

She said: "The availability of the physios and treatment and obviously being based at the training ground was the big thing for me to come and to move up here.

"I think it is brilliant that they are integrating the women into the men's training facility to make it as one. I need to get back playing, so that is the main focus at the minute.

"The investment has probably been a big thing for the game in Scotland, so I am really excited to be here and see how it develops."

She has been capped nine times for Scotland and scored in the 3-0 win over Poland in August 2018.

Zoe Ness wrote on Twitter: "Focusing on my rehab, to get back on the field. Looking forward to seeing what this group of players can achieve together!" (Twitter Zoe Ness)