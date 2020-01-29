Rangers have announced the signing of striker Bala Devi, the first Indian women to become a professional footballer.

The 29 year-old has joined from Manipur Police Sports Club on an 18-month deal after she trialled with the Scottish side in November.

Devi is the current top scorer for her national team having netted 52 goals in 58 games since 2010, while also captaining the side several times.

Speaking after signing for Rangers, she said: "To play my football in Europe with one of the biggest clubs in the world is something I could never have dreamed of.

"I hope my move to Rangers serves as an example to all the women footballers back home in India who dream of taking up the sport professionally.

"I’m looking forward to making the most of the top-class facilities and coaching and I am certain I will benefit immensely from the standard of training and competition."

At domestic level, Devi has a goalscoring record of 100 goals in 120 games.

She has been the top goalscorer in the Indian Women's League for the past two seasons.

Rangers boss Amy McDonald added: "Bala is a playmaker who likes to play as a number 10 and we believe she will contribute goals and assists to the team.

"She will provide us with an attacking threat and a versatility that we can utilise to our benefit going into the 2020 season.

"Bala is already a role model for girls across India and they will now be able to see her travel across the world to become a professional footballer."