Rangers captain Clare Gemmell has extended her contract with the club for a further six months.

The midfielder signed for the Scottish side five years ago and is set to continue in her role as captain which she has held for four seasons.

Speaking about signing a new contract, she said: "I am coming to the end of my career, or the latter part of my career, so to be involved in this, even for a short time is something that I am really proud of.

"I’ve obviously been here for a number of years and I just like the set-up and the culture of the club.

"It has been really positive during my time here and it is only continuing to get better so it is definitely somewhere that I see myself finishing my career."

Rangers Women's manager Amy McDonald added: "Having Clare as part of this new team was vital to us. She understands the club and the values that we hold close to our heart at Rangers.

"We wanted to retain some players from the previous squad here and keeping Clare at the club was a priority. She is a strong leader and leads by example for all the young players who we have welcomed over the past couple of months."

Rangers currently sit seventh in the Scottish Women's Premier League.