Celtic FC Women have signed PE teacher Jodie Bartle from Coventry United.

The 27-year-old defender, who hadn't kicked a football until she was 15, has been playing at Championship side Coventry since moving from Loughborough Foxes last year.

Bartle was spotted by new Celtic boss Fran Alonso in late January and later received a call that resulted in her leaving her job at Stanground Academy and moving to Glasgow.

The move was somewhat of a whirlwind.

“I got the call on the Monday from Coventry’s manager," she said,

"And then a call from Celtic on Tuesday, and on Wednesday they sent the contract through. I had to have a meeting with my headteacher – who was fantastic – and then my last day at work was Friday!”

She said that it wasn't a difficult decision to up sticks and move, adding: "The chance of being a professional footballer doesn't come around often and I really couldn't say no.

"What has made it easier is the support I have received from the people around me, from my friends, my family, my boyfriend and now my new team-mates," she said.

Related videos

“I can’t wait to get out on the pitch to put into practice everything I’m learning from Fran and the Celtic coaching team."