National Women's Soccer League club Orlando Pride have announced the signing of Ali Riley on a one-year contract with an option to stay an additional year.

The 32 year-old New Zealand international joins from Bayern Munich where she made three appearances.

She has also gained experience from Swedish club Rosengard with 132 appearances and Women's Super League club Chelsea with nine.

General manager Erik Ustruck said: "From an on-field standpoint, Ali solidifies and improves our backline heading into 2020, which was a key area of improvement for us this offseason.

"She provides many things we are looking to add to the team: experience, both domestically and internationally, additional energy to our outside back position and is a perfect fit to the culture we’ve worked to establish over the last year."

Riley added: "I hope both the mentality and attitude I bring, but also the technical ability and the learnings I’ve had playing at some of the best teams in the world, will help bring a little more confidence and a little bit of something different to contribute to a better season this year."