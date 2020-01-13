NWSL's Chicago Red Stars boss compares Sam Kerr to Michael Jordan and admits she's a big loss for the side
7:39am, Mon 13 Jan 2020
Chicago Red Stars boss Rory Dames says he cannot simply replace star forward Sam Kerr.
Kerr moved to Women's Super League side Chelsea in November after being at the National Women's Soccer League club for a year. The Australian international scored 39 goals in 40 appearances for the Red Stars.
More from Football
- Manchester United players given well-being support following social media abuse
- Women's Super League round-up: Chelsea thrash Bristol City 6-1, Arsenal rock Brighton to stay top of the league while Spurs, Reading and Man City also win
- 'WSL must walk before it can run and we are 100 per cent not ready for VAR', says former Arsenal star Alex Scott
Dames has signed Kealia Ohai from Houston Dash to shore up their forward pack for the new season.
He said: “Obviously, it will have to be a group effort to create more chances. Everybody will have to do their part. But you don’t replace Sam Kerr, just like you don’t replace Michael Jordan.”