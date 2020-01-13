NWSL's Chicago Red Stars boss compares Sam Kerr to Michael Jordan and admits she's a big loss for the side

Sam Kerr's departure to Chelsea has left a void at NWSL side Chicago Red Stars
By Sarah Rendell
Mon 13 Jan 2020
Chicago Red Stars boss Rory Dames says he cannot simply replace star forward Sam Kerr.

Kerr moved to Women's Super League side Chelsea in November after being at the National Women's Soccer League club for a year. The Australian international scored 39 goals in 40 appearances for the Red Stars.

Dames has signed Kealia Ohai from Houston Dash to shore up their forward pack for the new season.

He said: “Obviously, it will have to be a group effort to create more chances. Everybody will have to do their part. But you don’t replace Sam Kerr, just like you don’t replace Michael Jordan.”