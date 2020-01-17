The 19-year-old was drafted by the Portland Thorns in yesterday's college draft. Smith has played for the US U17 team and was called up to the senior side in 2017 for two friendlies against Russia.

She said: “In the back of my head, it is always where I wanted to end up. It was always an option. It was just a matter of deciding when, when that time would come. I felt it now. This was my time. And I’m so excited to be in the NWSL.”