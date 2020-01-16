Nottingham Forest's City Ground has been selected to host the Women's League Cup Final on February 29.

Holders Manchester City booked their place in the semi-finals on Wednesday night with a resounding 4-0 win against Sheffield United.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United also made it through to the last four of the competition, with the finalists to be decided on January 29 and 30.

"It is an iconic venue in the heart of the country," Football Association Women's Professional Game Director Kelly Simmons said.

"We are delighted to confirm The City Ground as the host of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final.