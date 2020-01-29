Northern Ireland's women's football team will compete in Spain's Pinatar Cup against Scotland, Ukraine and Iceland in March.

The national side will be the lowest ranked team in the annual tournament held at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia.

The international event will act as preparation ahead of Northern Ireland's important UEFA Women's Euro 2021 qualifying campaign where they face Belarus away in April.

Kenny Shiels' side currently sit fourth in Group C on two points with four qualifiers remaining.

A play-off spot is still possible if they win all four matches and top of the group Norway win both their games against second-placed Wales.

Northern Ireland will kick off their Pinatar Cup campaign against world No. 18 Iceland on March 4.