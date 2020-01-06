Scottish side Rangers have signed Northern Ireland teenager Megan Bell on a two-year professional deal.

The 18-year-old is joining the Scottish Women's Premier League side from FA Women's Championship team Durham United.

Bell played ten times for the English second tier team and also has six senior caps for Northern Ireland under her belt.

Amy McDonald, Rangers' women's and girls' manager, said: "Despite her young age, Megan has had plenty of invaluable experiences in football.

"She has an eye for goal, which is a great thing for a midfielder to have and we are happy that she has chosen Rangers, and the project that we are embarking on, as the best place for her to continue her development."