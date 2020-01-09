Barcelona and Nigeria football star Asisat Oshoala wants to 'create her own history' after winning the 2019 Confederation of African Football's Women's Player of the Year award.

She has now been given the accolade four times, equalling the record set by fellow Nigerian Perpetua Nkwocha.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa after receiving the award, Oshoala said: "I am really excited - proud of myself, four times is something to always remember.

"It keeps me going but of course there is still more work to do, I want to create my own history and not just equal someone else's record - I'm going to give my best to create mine."

The 25-year-old scored at the Women's World Cup last summer and has also netted 10 times in 13 appearances since signing for Barcelona in February 2019.