Nick Cushing's time at Manchester City ended perfectly as his side emerged victors in a tense clash with Arsenal.

From the kick off, both teams sought the early advantage. City's keeper Ellie Roebuck was put to work as Jordan Nobbs and Beth Mead both had shots on target in the first 15 minutes.

City also had chances with Jill Scott linking up with fellow Lioness Ellen White but her effort went just wide.

City's Pauline Bremer and Keira Walsh also had early shots on target.

The deadlock was broken just before half-time as Bremer shone once again for City from a free kick to steer the ball into the bottom corner.

As the second half got underway, City soon made Cushing's departure the one he'd hoped for as Lauren Hemp smashed home for a 2-0 lead.

But the Gunners were determined to spoil Cushing's last match and Danielle van de Donk scored for the defending champions in the 58th minute.

Roebuck then made a incredible save in the 70th minute as van de Donk looked to draw things level.