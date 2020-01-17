New Celtic boss Fran Alonso believes Scottish Women's Premier League teams are in a position to compete for some of the best players in Europe.

The Spaniard, who announced the move from Lewes FC to Glasgow on Wednesday, has also had jobs in the men's game with Everton and Southampton under seasoned operators such as Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino.

And having experienced football in England, Alonso feels the Scottish game has a good reputation on the continent.

He said: "I was in England, which is one of the best leagues in the world - with France and Germany - and I can hear it, you don't say no to Celtic. It's a statement by a massive club and that attracts players of course.

"We've already got some targets - I've been talking to the decision makers. We want Celtic to be very successful in the women's side as well as the men's, and will bring in the best players we can."

Alonso has already signed American pair Sarah Teegarden and Summer Green, but is clearly still looking to add to his squad.

Rangers and Celtic now both have professional players within their ranks, while some players at SWPL champions Glasgow City have semi-pro contracts.

And while Glasgow have won the last 13 consecutive league titles, Alonso is hoping after a period of building, his side can challenge that dominance.

"We will try our best to challenge for the title but it's a transition from last year to this year and it's about how quickly we can adjust," he said.

"City have to be favourites, but what a nice challenge for us that they're the team to beat. And if we do achieve it one year it will be like 'wow!' - that's what a club like Celtic should be achieving.