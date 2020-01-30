National Women's Soccer League side Sky Blue re-signs Gina Lewandowski

By Sarah Rendell
13:01pm, Thu 30 Jan 2020
National Women's Soccer League side Sky Blue FC have re-signed midfielder Gina Lewandowski on a one year deal.

The 34-year-old, who previously enjoyed a spell with Bayern Munich, joined the American club last May and has extended her stay until 2021.

Speaking about her extension, Lewandowski said: “I am really excited to be back with Sky Blue for another season. There have been some great things developing with this club and I am looking forward to being a part of it.”

Sky Blue FC finished eighth in the league last season.