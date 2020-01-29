Manchester United's Amy Turner says she doesn't want VAR to be introduced in the women's club game.

United play Chelsea this evening in the League Cup semi-final. The last time the two sides met in the Women's Super League Chelsea won in controversial circumstances.

A penalty was awarded to Chelsea after the referee said Millie Turner fouled Fran Kirby - much to Turner's and manager Casey Stoney's disbelief. Despite the dispute, that could have been settled by VAR, Turner says she does not want the technology at club level.

“No way would I want that. I think there’s always room for improvement but the women’s game is improving and so are the refs.

“Obviously at the time it does take an effect on you but you do forget about it straight away. It’s football, at the end of the day things happen, mistakes go against you and you’ve just got to move on.”