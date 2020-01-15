Manchester United's Abbie McManus says that her club want silverware this season despite their underdog status.

She spoke ahead of their Conti Cup quarter-final this evening against Brighton.

McManus is experienced in the League Cup as she won the title with Manchester City last season before joining United. She says she is looking to do the same with her new club.

“At Man City in the first year the Continental Cup was our trophy. The feeling of winning that trophy was better than when we won the league because we were the underdogs.

"I’m happy to say that I think Manchester United will be the underdogs. We are new to the league, we are not meant to pick up silverware this year but we want that.

"I remember the first Conti Cup more than anything else, more than going to the World Cup, especially as we were playing Arsenal … If we can do that here at Man United I’m sure the girls will remember it for ever.”

McManus also said that the United players have surprised her.

“I’m not a person for names on paper. City have an unbelievable squad, obviously you can see that. But I highly rate Manchester United’s team.

“I didn’t even know the girls and, training with them week in week out, I’m like, ‘Wow, how have I not seen you play before?’ Obviously I didn’t really watch them much last year because they were in the tier below but the work rate of the girls at United is unbelievable. Maybe because they don’t see themselves as being ‘names’ so they all want to aspire to be better.”