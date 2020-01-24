Manchester United boss Casey Stoney believes her side will be full of confidence heading into their FA Cup fourth round tie with rivals Manchester City this weekend.

The Red Devils beat their city counterparts 2-0 in the group stage of the League Cup earlier this season, but were defeat 1-0 at the Etihad on the opening day of the Women's Super League campaign.

However, Stoney feels her side's performance in both games bodes well for their chances on Saturday.

She said: "It was a slim win for them at the Etihad, a fantastic finish, and a comfortable win I would say in the cup. So we've both won one. That should breed confidence in knowing that we can do it on our day.

"We're going to have to perform very well. They've got people scoring goals, in fine form. We're going to have to make sure we keep them players quiet and take our chances when they come."

Man City boss Nick Cushing has announced he is leaving the club after six years in charge.

But he still has three games remaining in charge of the Blues and Stoney is adamant his knowhow is one of the team's biggest threats along with their attacking talent.

She said: "They're very organised, they've got a fantastic coach and manager in Nick. We know they've got threats from all over the park. Ellen White is scoring goals, Pauline Bremer's scoring goals. They've got full internationals in every position, that's what we're competing with.

"But we know that on our day if we get it right we're more than capable of competing. We've just got to make sure we're defensively sound, organised and that when we get our chances we taken them.