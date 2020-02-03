Manchester United manager Casey Stoney has slammed the standard of refereeing in the Women's Super League following a controversial penalty decision in the game against Reading at the weekend.

The Red Devils were 1-0 up at half time with a goal from Lauren James but it was a controversial re-taken penalty that ultimately led to the game finishing in a 1-1 draw.

United goalkeeper Mary Earps saved Fara Williams' first penalty but she was given a second chance after United captain Katie Zelem was judged to have handed the ball in the area. Williams duly fired the ball into the top left hand corner.

Stoney said: "I will keep harping on about referees until it’s improved because we’ve got a professional game and amateur referees, it doesn’t work.

"Why do we bother? We’ve had three games in a week, the detail that we go into to prepare a game plan, to train them, to make sure they can execute, why do we bother? Why do we bother going into that much detail, putting that much into the players, the players working so hard when we come here and that’s what they get and that’s the level of performance from the referee? The players deserve more."

Manchester United went out of both the FA Cup and the Continental Cup as a result of controversial refereeing decisions.

"We’re angry, really, really, really angry because that’s not what we deserved. At this level that’s not a mistake you should be making as a referee.

"I’m really proud of my players, three tough games in a week, they deserved more out of the game today, they matched their physicality, really had a battle on their hands, and did everything I needed of them but when they are gifted goals every week by the officials it’s very difficult to play against.

"I know people keep saying I keep moaning about the referees but there’s a reason. It’s quite clear there’s a reason. We’re a professional game with amateur referees and my players are getting let down. It’s not acceptable," she added.