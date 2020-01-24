Manchester United goalkeeper Emily Ramsey has signed a new undisclosed deal with the Women's Super League club but returned to second tier side Sheffield United on loan.

The 19-year-old spent her youth career at the Red Devils and is thrilled to have penned a new contract.

She said: “It’s an honour to sign a new contract at this club; from a young age Manchester United has been a big part of my life and to be here as part of a senior women’s team is a dream for me.

"I’m excited for what the future holds with this group of players and staff, and I just want to continue working hard and improving my game as much as possible.

“I’m also looking forward to working with the coaches and players at Sheffield United, they are a great club and I know this experience will be really beneficial for my development over the next few months.”

Palmer has returned to United from Sheffield (PA Images)

Man United boss Casey Stoney added: “Emily is a talented young keeper with a bright future ahead of her so it’s great to have her sign a new deal at the club.

"We see the hard work and dedication she puts in every day during training and this loan move to Sheffield United will give her invaluable experience and playing time which is perfect for her development.”