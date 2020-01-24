Manchester City player and Lioness Keira Walsh has said she has fallen back in love with football after nearly quitting the sport following World Cup criticism.

The 22-year-old said she received an abundance of negative messages on social media during the World Cup.

And Walsh credits City's outgoing manager Nick Cushing for her decision to persevere with the sport.

“I’ve had many conversations with Nick and he’s definitely helped me to fall back in love with football," she said.

“He takes the seriousness away and that was something important for me – I just needed to get back to loving it and having fun.

“He makes sure all the girls do that and ultimately, I’m still here, playing for my childhood club and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m enjoying my football and hopefully, everyone can see that in my performances and the way the team has been playing as well.”

Cushing has won six major trophies as Manchester City boss (PA Images)

Cushing has three games left in charge of City before moving to MLS side New York, the first being a Manchester derby in the FA Cup on Saturday.

And a huge clash with rivals Manchester United is a fixture Walsh said Cushing relishes.

“If you know him, he wouldn’t want it any other way!, she added. "He’d want to play the tough teams, and having a Manchester Derby, cup semi-final and possible title decider in his last week as manager isn’t bad!

“It’s something we’re all looking forward to as a team and we’re all looking to win these games quite comfortably for him.

“That’s what he deserves in his final week: to win the games we need to win. It’s nothing more than what he deserves for everything he’s done for us. We want to play well for him and send him off with a positive message.”