Manchester City boss Nick Cushing has hit out at the fixture schedule which sees City's women's and men's teams both in action this evening.

While the women are at Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final, the men take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The matches kick off within 15 minutes of each other and Cushing says it will force fans to choose between the club's two senior teams.

"It would definitely help if we didn’t play on the same day. I consistently talk with our fans. We have a group of fans that travel to every game, men and women’s.

"When you have to ask them to choose, it puts them in a place where they don’t really want to do that, because they want to watch both teams.

“I think if we’re going to grow the game, it’s not ideal. Versus Arsenal, we want to have a game where we have a full crowd. We’re probably not going to take as many away fans as we would if the men’s team weren’t playing.”

The English Football League are in charge of the men's competition and the Football Association control the women's. With different governing bodies controlling the fixture schedules of the different tournaments it is unclear what discussions are held to avoid such clashes.