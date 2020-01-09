Nick Cushing is to step down as Manchester City boss next month after six years with the Women’s Super League c

The 35-year-old is taking on the assistant manager role at MLS men's side New York City FC.

And while Cushing will remain in charge of Man City until after their match with title rivals Arsenal on February 2, he released a statement on the club website explaining his decision.

He said: “Making the decision to leave MCWFC has been incredibly difficult given the fantastic players and staff that we have here and the incredible success that we have achieved together - it isn’t one that I have taken lightly.

“We’ve had an amazing six-and-a-half seasons and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with everybody – I will be extremely emotional to leave, but I’m very excited for my next role within the City Football Group.

“Linking up with New York City and Ronny (Deila) is a brilliant opportunity and I’m really looking forward to working in the MLS.”

Meanwhile, Gavin Makel, head of overseeing City’s women’s football, praised their outgoing coach.

“On behalf of everybody at the club, I would like to pass on my gratitude and thanks to Nick for his dedication to Manchester City Women over the past six years and to Manchester City as a whole beyond that time,” he said.

“MCWFC was a journey that we began together and what he has achieved as a manager during his time in charge is unrivalled in the women’s game.

“He will be missed, but everybody here is thrilled for him and this exciting new venture within the City Football Group.”

Cushing’s biggest achievement with the Manchester outfit came back in 2016 when he clinched the team’s first ever WSL title.

He has also guided the side to two FA Cup trophies and three League Cups.

After Cushing leaves in February, assistant manager Alan Mahon will take charge as interim manager, with former England U21s coach Brian Eastick by his side.