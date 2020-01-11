Manchester City swept Everton aside 3-1 in this evening's Women's Super League clash.

City's keeper Ellie Roebuck made a phenomenal save in the first five minutes of the match as she got a touch to a Hannah Cain strike, pushing the ball onto the crossbar.

A Georgia Stanway assist broke the deadlock as she crossed to Pauline Bremer to put City ahead - her eighth goal in eight starts.

City continued to press in the second half and were rewarded early as Bremer struck again to make it 2-0.

The German international nearly completed a hat-trick as a sublime strike shuddered against the crossbar.

City didn't have to wait too long for their third goal as Gemma Bonner nutmegged Everton's keeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

Stanway then scored an own goal after the ball deflected off her from an Everton corner giving the visitors a consolation score.