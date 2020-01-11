Manchester City keep the pressure on Arsenal after 3-1 win over Everton in the Women's Super League

Bremer scored two goals for City against Everton (Twitter: Man City Women)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
19:55pm, Sat 11 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Manchester City swept Everton aside 3-1 in this evening's Women's Super League clash.

City's keeper Ellie Roebuck made a phenomenal save in the first five minutes of the match as she got a touch to a Hannah Cain strike, pushing the ball onto the crossbar.

A Georgia Stanway assist broke the deadlock as she crossed to Pauline Bremer to put City ahead - her eighth goal in eight starts.

City continued to press in the second half and were rewarded early as Bremer struck again to make it 2-0.

The German international nearly completed a hat-trick as a sublime strike shuddered against the crossbar.

More from Football

City didn't have to wait too long for their third goal as Gemma Bonner nutmegged Everton's keeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

Stanway then scored an own goal after the ball deflected off her from an Everton corner giving the visitors a consolation score.

City remain in second place in the table with 30 points. Arsenal, who play tomorrow, sit at the top - also on 30 points. Even if the defending champions lose tomorrow they will stay top of the league.