Manchester City keep the pressure on Arsenal after 3-1 win over Everton in the Women's Super League
Manchester City swept Everton aside 3-1 in this evening's Women's Super League clash.
City's keeper Ellie Roebuck made a phenomenal save in the first five minutes of the match as she got a touch to a Hannah Cain strike, pushing the ball onto the crossbar.
A Georgia Stanway assist broke the deadlock as she crossed to Pauline Bremer to put City ahead - her eighth goal in eight starts.
City continued to press in the second half and were rewarded early as Bremer struck again to make it 2-0.
The German international nearly completed a hat-trick as a sublime strike shuddered against the crossbar.
City didn't have to wait too long for their third goal as Gemma Bonner nutmegged Everton's keeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.
Stanway then scored an own goal after the ball deflected off her from an Everton corner giving the visitors a consolation score.
City remain in second place in the table with 30 points. Arsenal, who play tomorrow, sit at the top - also on 30 points. Even if the defending champions lose tomorrow they will stay top of the league.