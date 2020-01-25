Manchester City booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup after a narrow 3-2 victory against rivals Manchester United.

City, the cup holders, started off strongly in all areas of the pitch with captain Steph Houghton taking charge as usual.

But United, in what was the sides' third meet this season, grew into the contest and showed lots of strength throughout. United keeper Mary Earps made two impressive saves in the first half from Ellen White and Jessica Sigsworth.

However moments later, after several hard tackles by City in the midfield, United's Abbie McManus made a horrible mistake and misjudged her pass back to Earps. Before she knew it White had capitalised and lifted the ball over Earps to grab the first goal of the game.

United held their own and pressed hard but without making the breakthrough.

And that was punished after White scored a second after an effortless touch received from Lauren Hemp on the left side of the box.

It was only when 18-year-old Red Devil Lauren James was brought on for Jane Ross that the dynamic of the game changed dramatically. Within five minutes of being on the pitch she fired home United’s first goal of the game from the edge of the box.

United found their confidence and started to threaten City in all areas of the pitch but it was not enough as City’s Jill Scott added the third.

But United refused to give up and following a corner from McManus, City's Lauren Hemp put it past her own keeper.