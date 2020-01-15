Manchester City manager Nick Cushing has revealed what he thinks Ellie Roebuck needs to do to become England's number one goalkeeper.

Roebuck has played at City since 2016 and Cushing said he's always pushed her to be the best.

“Just being here is great – being part of the team, playing with Steph Houghton – but you have to create your own story, and make sure that on that journey, you’re earning it.

“I think that relationship is why we’ve gone on to be successful. She’s doing that now. She’s far ahead of what we would see as her developing curve – playing games, playing for England.

“She can be England’s number one for sure but she has to make sure she works incredibly hard to stay fit and focused, keeping the ball out of the goal, using her feet… all parts of the game."

Despite leaving the club in March to be an assistant manager at MLS side New York City, he has said that he'll still keep in contact and help Roebuck.

“Even in New York, I’ll continue to push her if I see her going to places, doing things or making decisions which I feel could affect her ability to be the best goalkeeper in the world."

Roebuck has three caps for England so far, the first coming in 2018.