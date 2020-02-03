Manchester City boss Nick Cushing admitted the build-up to his final game in charge felt like he had 'split up with his girlfriend but was still living with her'.

The 35-year-old announced last month his six-year stint at the club was set to come to an end as he was taking a job in the US with MLS side New York City FC.

And Cushing was pleased to go out on a high as his side beat Arsenal 2-1 in a crucial top of the table Women's Super League match.

He said: “I’m obviously very happy. Before the game, the result – for the league and players – was important.

“For me personally, I’d have felt proud anyway and knew the players would put in the performance, but I had such a huge desire to win for the players, staff and the fans.

“I got emotional at full-time... I got emotional when we won the Continental Cup… I got a bit emotional – but that’s being proud of the players.

Given Cushing announced his departure several games prior to when he was actually going to leave, he admitted the feelings he has had since have been slightly odd.

“For the last five games, it's felt like I’ve split up with my girlfriend but am still living in a house with her! But we’ve built the foundations for a very successful football team," he added.

“The last three days have been really strange. Obviously, I’m excited for the opportunity but it seems odd that I’m never going to come here again, have Champions League nights here and win trophies.