Madrid sign Rita Chikwelu as Nigerian international ends ten-year spell in Sweden
Spanish women's side Madrid CCF have signed Nigerian international midfielder Rita Chikwelu from Swedish club Kristianstad.
The 31-year-old, who has spent the last decade of her career in Sweden, joins the Primera Division outfit on a six-month deal.
She becomes the 16th African player to move to Spain and joins fellow Nigerian team-mate Chidinma Okeke in the Madrid set-up.
More from Football
- Manchester United's Abbie McManus says silverware is the target for the season, and they're happy to play the role of underdogs
- Former England and Juventus footballer Eni Aluko announces retirement at 32, saying she's going out 'on a high'
- Fran Alonso to manage SWPL's Celtic women after leaving Championship side Lewes
Following her move, she said: "This is a different and competitive league, as a footballer you want to test yourself around the best players.
"The Spanish league is an interesting place for African players and I believe this will continue to help develop our players' game and their profile."
Madrid currently sit 10th in Spain's top flight, just one point above the relegation zone.