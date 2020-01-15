Madrid sign Rita Chikwelu as Nigerian international ends ten-year spell in Sweden

Chikwelu was a part of the Nigeria side that won the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations (PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
11:21am, Wed 15 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Spanish women's side Madrid CCF have signed Nigerian international midfielder Rita Chikwelu from Swedish club Kristianstad.

The 31-year-old, who has spent the last decade of her career in Sweden, joins the Primera Division outfit on a six-month deal.

She becomes the 16th African player to move to Spain and joins fellow Nigerian team-mate Chidinma Okeke in the Madrid set-up.

More from Football

Following her move, she said: "This is a different and competitive league, as a footballer you want to test yourself around the best players.

"The Spanish league is an interesting place for African players and I believe this will continue to help develop our players' game and their profile."

Madrid currently sit 10th in Spain's top flight, just one point above the relegation zone.