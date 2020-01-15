Spanish women's side Madrid CCF have signed Nigerian international midfielder Rita Chikwelu from Swedish club Kristianstad.

The 31-year-old, who has spent the last decade of her career in Sweden, joins the Primera Division outfit on a six-month deal.

She becomes the 16th African player to move to Spain and joins fellow Nigerian team-mate Chidinma Okeke in the Madrid set-up.

Following her move, she said: "This is a different and competitive league, as a footballer you want to test yourself around the best players.

"The Spanish league is an interesting place for African players and I believe this will continue to help develop our players' game and their profile."