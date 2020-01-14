Lucy Bronze and Jordan Henderson have been announced as England's Players of the Year for 2019.

Both Bronze and Henderson won the Uefa Champions League with Lyon and Liverpool respectively, with Bronze taking home the BT England Women's POTY award for the second time.

Bronze, of Olympique Lyonnais, also claimed the honour in 2015. England fans voted for her ahead of the 2018 winner Ellen White in second and Beth Mead in third.

The 28-year-old, who has 81 caps to her name, was a key figure as the Lionesses lifted the SheBelieves Cup for the first time last March before going on to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

Bronze played in 18 of England’s 20 fixtures throughout the calendar year, scoring a stunning goal during the World Cup quarter final victory over Norway.

And the Northumberland-raised star became the first English footballer to win the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award in August after helping Lyon to four trophies – the UEFA Women’s Champions League, the Division 1 Féminine, the Coupe de France Féminine and an inaugural Trophée des Championnes.