Lyon star Ada Hegerberg has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to her right knee which will see her sidelined for several months.

Hegerberg took to Instagram to announce the news, saying: "This is a setback for me, but I’m going to work through this with all my heart and my energy. The best is yet to come. You'll see me soon!"

The star has won the Champions League four times in a row with Lyon and won the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

The 24 year-old is the Champions League's highest goalscorer of all time and has scored another nine this season.