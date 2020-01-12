Liverpool's Women's Super League match against Manchester United has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Prenton Park.

The club made the announcement this morning just hours before the match was scheduled to be played.

The side released a statement that read: "Heavy and consistent overnight rain has left the surface unplayable despite lengthy efforts by ground staff during the early hours. The Women’s Super League fixture was due to kick-off at 12pm GMT but the referee inspected the pitch on arrival at the stadium and called the game off.

"Information about a rescheduled fixture and ticket refunds will be released in due course. Liverpool FC Women would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to supporters."

Erin Cuthbert caked in mud during Chelsea's match against Liverpool (PA Images)

This comes after Chelsea manager Emma Hayes criticised the club for having 'the worst pitch in the WSL.'

Hayes made the comments after The Blues played The Reds last month, a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

She said at the time: "That pitch shouldn't be part of our league, we deserve better standards and I think for Liverpool football club, champions of Europe, they should provide their women's team with significantly more than they're doing.

"I think the quality of that pitch, the worst in the league, is a stain on their football club."