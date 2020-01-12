Liverpool's Women's Super League match against Manchester United postponed due to waterlogged pitch
Liverpool's Women's Super League match against Manchester United has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Prenton Park.
The club made the announcement this morning just hours before the match was scheduled to be played.
The side released a statement that read: "Heavy and consistent overnight rain has left the surface unplayable despite lengthy efforts by ground staff during the early hours. The Women’s Super League fixture was due to kick-off at 12pm GMT but the referee inspected the pitch on arrival at the stadium and called the game off.
"Information about a rescheduled fixture and ticket refunds will be released in due course. Liverpool FC Women would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to supporters."
This comes after Chelsea manager Emma Hayes criticised the club for having 'the worst pitch in the WSL.'
Hayes made the comments after The Blues played The Reds last month, a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.
More from Football
- 'WSL must walk before it can run and we are 100 per cent not ready for VAR', says former Arsenal star Alex Scott
- Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs on 'inspirational' captain Kim Little, highlighting mental health and bouncing back from her 'devastating' ACL injury
- Manchester City keep the pressure on Arsenal after 3-1 win over Everton in the Women's Super League
She said at the time: "That pitch shouldn't be part of our league, we deserve better standards and I think for Liverpool football club, champions of Europe, they should provide their women's team with significantly more than they're doing.
"I think the quality of that pitch, the worst in the league, is a stain on their football club."
The Chelsea boss did then apologise to the club for her comments.