Liverpool's Women's Super League clash against Arsenal has been moved to Chester FC's Deva Stadium after ongoing pitch issues at Prenton Park.

The Reds who are playing the defending league champions on February 13 have said further announcements for future fixtures will be 'made soon'.

Liverpool Women chairman Peter Moore said: "It was important that we could provide certainty for this game for the fans, players and staff of both teams as well as meet all the requirements of the WSL.

"That has been achieved thanks to the generous co-operation of everyone at Chester FC. Liverpool Women would also like to thank Arsenal Women and the FA for their support."

Liverpool have seen two home games postponed in three weeks.