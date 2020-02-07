Chelsea's huge clash with Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round will be shown live on BBC.

The all Women's Super League tie was initially scheduled for 2pm on Sunday February 16, but has now been brought forward to 12:30pm and is available on the BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer.

Fans will also be able to catch the game on the FA Player.

Chelsea have won the trophy twice in their history in 2015 and 2018, while Liverpool have never lifted the FA Cup and have not reached the final since being beaten in consecutive years by Arsenal and Croydon in 1995 and 1996.

Last season, the Reds were eliminated in the last eight while Emma Hayes' side lost in the semi-finals, with both sides being knocked out by eventual champions Manchester City.