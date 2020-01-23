Liverpool have made their second signing of the January transfer window in Canadian keeper Rylee Foster.

The 21 year-old, who has featured as the Under 20s international team shot stopper, joins the Reds after playing for four years in the American college set-up at West Virginia University.

And upon her arrival, Foster revealed she is a huge Liverpool fan and has even taken to inking her arm with the club's most famous song because of her family affiliation with the Merseyside outfit.

"It's been a dream for me to play for Liverpool since I was a young kid," she said.

"To be able to start my professional career and be in Liverpool - this was the ultimate goal. I'm going to come in, work hard and do everything I can to help out.

"I got the tattoo in 2014 after my grandmother passed away. My grandparents are both from Wavertree in Liverpool but moved away during the war. It's just a commemorative thing to show that they are always with me."

Reds boss Vicky Jepson is looking to ensure the club remain in the top tier come the end of the season as they currently sit above the relegation place only by virtue of goal difference.

However, they did secure their first league victory of the season last weekend against Bristol City to leapfrog them in the table.

And with second-choice keeper Fran Kitching suffering a serious head injury recently, it is important to the Liverpool manager to keep number one Anke Preuss on her toes.

Speaking about the signing of Foster, Jepson said: "It's about signing a good, quality goalkeeper that brings competition to our current squad. She's a fantastic fit for us for the future.