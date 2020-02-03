Liverpool boss Vicky Jepson has criticised the state of the club's pitch after a second successive home game was called off on Sunday.

The Reds play their home matches at Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park, but have not been able to fulfil their last two fixtures there against Manchester United and Birmingham due to a waterlogged pitch.

And Jepson is unhappy as the latest postponement meant her side could not build on the upswing in form they have enjoyed recently.

Speaking to BBC Sport, she said: "It's just disappointing that Tranmere can't sort this pitch situation out for us.

"We have had good momentum with the last two results going our way against Bristol and Blackburn, so it would have been good to play [on Sunday]."

However, despite the aggravation and disruption the problematic pitch has caused, Jepson is imploring her players to remain focused as they continue their fight to avoid relegation.

Liverpool are currently second from bottom of the Women's Super League, sitting outside the relegation place only by virtue of goal difference.

"The players are professional and know we can't control these things, but it's disappointing. All the hard work that went in during the week to prepare for the game," she added.

"We have to concentrate on controlling what we can control which is our performance on match day when we are actually allowed to play."

The Reds' next game in the WSL is a trip to Everton for the Merseyside derby, which will be played at the 40,000 capacity stadium Goodison Park.

Back in November, the Toffees got the better of their city rivals after Lucy Graham's long-range effort was spilled by Liverpool keeper Anke Preuss as Everton secured a 1-0 victory.