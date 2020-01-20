Liverpool goalkeeper Fran Kitching was forced to miss her team's 1-0 Super League win over Bristol City after sustaining a head injury in training.

The 21-year-old took to twitter on Sunday afternoon to share images of her injury along with an explanation as to why she would not be playing.

Fran Kitching shows off the horrific injury that kept her out of the weekend action (Twitter: @FranKitching)

"So this happened in training on Tuesday hence why I'm not with the girls for today's game," she wrote.

In what she described as 'the worst injury I've ever had as a goalkeeper' the young player joked about 'looking like a cabbage patch doll' while sending her best wishes to the team.

Fran suffered severe bruising following the injury (Twitter: @FranKitching)

She assured fans that she was already on the road to recovery adding: "I can finally say I'm feeling a lot better and ready to get back out there with my girlies!

"See ya back on the pitch soon - love from Fran aka HP [Harry Potter]."

Fran Kitching shared an explanation of her injury (Twitter: @FranKitching)

The football community, including England Lioness' Toni Duggan and Rachel Daly sent their best wishes on Twitter.

"Wow! This is crazy!! Wishing you a speedy recovery...hope your ok x" wrote Duggan, while Daly tweeted: "Omg Fran!!!!! Hope you're ok"

Kitching has not yet given a return date but added photos of herself smiling and putting her thumb up having had her head stitched up.