Liverpool FC Women's squad and coach Vicky Jepson send best wishes to goalkeeper Fran Kitching after horrific head injury forced her to miss their win at Bristol City

Vicky Jepson and her squad are looking forward to welcoming Fran Kitching back (PA Images)
By Georgie Heath
15:23pm, Tue 21 Jan 2020
Liverpool coach Vicky Jepson has sent her best wishes to injured goalkeeper Fran Kitching after a head injury sustained training on Tuesday forced her to miss their 1-0 victory over Bristol City on Sunday.

The 21-year-old keeper shared images on social media with an explanation as to why she would not be travelling to Stoke Gifford with the squad.

Despite her absence, Liverpool secured their first Super League victory of the season thanks to substitute goalkeeper Anke Preuss' penalty save and a brilliant goal from Rachel Furness.

Coach Jespon was full of praise for young keeper saying: "One of Fran's best qualities as a goalkeeper is her bravery and we see that in training and matches all the time.

"Myself and all the players want to wish her a speedy recovery from her injury and we look forward to having her back with the team soon."

Kitching has had the gash to her head stitched up and is now working on her recovery and is likely to rejoin the squad in around three-to-four weeks.