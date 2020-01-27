Striker Lean Galton has extended her contract at Manchester United for an additional year at the newly-promoted Women's Super League club.

Galton, 25, signed for the side in July 2018 and has made 25 appearances, scoring six times in all competitions.

She has previously had stints with Bayern Munich, Sky Blue FC and Leeds United.

Speaking about her contract extension, Galton said: "I’m thrilled to extend my contract with this great club.

"I’m enjoying my football here under the guidance of Casey and the coaching staff and I just want to keep improving to become the best player I can be. We have an incredible group here and our ambitions are big; I hope I can contribute to many successful years with this team."

Galton has also earned ten caps with England's youth teams at U17 and U19 level.

Head coach Casey Stoney added: "I’m so pleased for Leah; her development since she joined the club has been fantastic to witness.

"She is a strong presence on the pitch and I believe she is one of the best in the country in her position. I’m looking forward to seeing her develop even further during her time here; the future is very bright for Leah."