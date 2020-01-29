The League Cup semi-finals take place tonight with two mouth-watering matches in prospect.

The top four from the Women's Super League are battling for a spot in the final and here's everything you need to know about the matches and squads taking the field.

Arsenal v Manchester City

Man City played Arsenal in the final last year (PA Images)

Arsenal will by baying for blood after last year's final ended in heartbreak for the Gunners. City beat the London club 4-2 on penalties to claim the trophy.

If their quarter-final performances are any indication of how the contest will go, City will be feeling confident.

German international Pauline Bremer scored a hat-trick as the holders beat Sheffield United 4-0.

Whereas, Arsenal just scraped past fellow WSL side Reading with captain Kim Little scoring the only goal of the match four minutes from time.

Bremer and The Gunners' Vivanne Miedema will be the ones to look out for, although City's Steph Houghton has been the stand-out defender for the current WSL league leaders and may be the key to keeping Miedema at bay.

Jordan Nobbs is also expected to return after not playing in Arsenal's match against West Ham at the weekend. The midfielder suffered from heavy bruising on her foot against Chelsea.

The match is at Arsenal's Meadow Park and kicks off at 7.30pm.

Manchester United v Chelsea

Both sides fell at the semi-final stage last year and will be keen to go one stage further (PA Images)

Both Manchester United and Chelsea reached the semi-finals last year but were knocked out by the two teams in the other semi - Manchester City and Arsenal.

This is the third consecutive year that Chelsea have reached the semi-final stage in the competition and the club will be hoping to make history as they have never made it to the final.

The Blues' Drew Spence recently told the club's website that the League Cup has been their target since pre-season and they are determined to reach Wembley.

Chelsea have won every domestic trophy on offer apart from the League Cup and Emma Hayes' side will have their eyes on the prize.

Manchester United were in the Championship last year and so will play Chelsea for only the second time in the club's history.

The first time they faced one another was in the WSL in November where the London club came out on top 1-0.

Beth England has 15 goals to her name this season and has scored five in the League Cup and so will be the one United will have to try and keep quiet.

18-year-old Lauren James has been a star in the making this season and moved herself back into United's top scorers after a goal against Man City in United's FA Cup defeat last weekend.