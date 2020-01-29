Chelsea have made history by reaching the League Cup Final for the first time after beating Manchester United 1-0.

The first half was hotly contested with both teams keeping each other at bay, but the deadlock was finally broken in the 71st minute through the Blues' Maren Mjelde.

United had no response and so Chelsea secured their path to Wembley in an attempt to secure the only domestic trophy they are yet to win.

Emma Hayes' side had reached the semi-final stage for three consecutive years but never managed to clear the final hurdle.

Miedmea scored once again for Arsenal (PA Images)

They will face Arsenal after The Gunners enacted revenge on Manchester City in their semi-final.

Last year, City beat Arsenal 4-2 on penalties to claim the trophy, but the Gunners silenced the holders with a 2-1 victory at Meadow Park.

Star striker Vivianne Miedema opened the scoring by smashing home in the sixth minute.

And the Dutch forward nearly added another before the break but a great save from City’s keeper Ellie Roebuck kept her side in it.

However, Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk then scored the second before the break.

City were not down and out though as Gemma Bonner struck back on the hour mark to spark hope for the defending champions.

But it proved too much for the visitors and at full-time Arsenal were the team celebrating.