Manchester City boss Nick Cushing has said he is prepared for an emotional farewell for his final game in charge against Arsenal on Sunday.

The 35 year-old, who has been manager of the club since November 2013, announced last month he would be joining MLS side New York City FC as assistant coach.

Yet despite the decision to leave being his own, Cushing is well aware it will still be a difficult move to make.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he said: "It is a bit like being in the congregation at your own funeral. It's strange. It's really nice to hear people say nice things, but I just feel like I've done my job," he said.

"I don't know if I'll cry but I'll definitely be emotional. I've had emotional times in this job. It's not all been plain sailing.

"Sunday will be difficult for me in that sense but I have to park that until after the game."

In his time at the club, Cushing has led Man City to the 2016 Women's Super League title, two FA Cups and three League Cups.

However, despite a glittering trophy cabinet which also includes the 2016 WSL Manager of the Year, the Chester-born manager is more proud of the contribution his side have made to the progression of the women's game.

"The big thing I am proud of is how our football club has played a huge part in raising awareness and developing the women's game," he added.

"The product on the pitch has become better which makes fans want to come in and watch more. I definitely think that has been the biggest change.

"We had an amateur women's team but they weren't under the football club's umbrella. The club wanted a women's team and saw value in it. They wanted it to be a major arm of the football group.

"[Since then] I've led a team out at Wembley twice and I've won three league cups and we won a league undefeated - and we've only been a team for six seasons.

"Everything the board has offered me, they've always delivered. I'm eternally grateful to them."

Man City take on Arsenal at the Academy Stadium at 2pm on Sunday and you can watch the whole game live on the FA Player.