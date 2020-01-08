Ipswich Town manager Joe Sheehan calls for 'bigger financial rewards' in early rounds of Women's FA Cup

Ipswich Town will be looking to progress into the last 16 of the FA Cup (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
16:53pm, Wed 08 Jan 2020
Ipswich Town manager Joe Sheehan has called for a 'bigger financial reward' for football clubs in the early rounds of the Women's FA Cup.

Ipswich currently sit top in the fourth tier's south-east region and have reached the fourth round for the first time. 

The winning teams from the third round each received £1,250 and at Wembley in May, the Women's Cup Final winners will receive £25,000. 

Sheehan told BBC Sport: "Without a bigger financial reward, you can't really develop staff or facilities. Our players don't earn a penny.

"We've won five games in the competition now. We've had four ties at home. That's really helped us. But if you get two away games, you could end up actually at a deficit.

"That shouldn't be the case. It makes things difficult. You'd like to see a bigger reward."

Ipswich beat Chichester City 6-0 in the second round of the Cup but Sheehan said the club had to pay nearly £1,000 to hire a coach for the day.

An FA spokesperson said: "While we recognise there is currently a significant disparity between prize money for the men's and women's competitions, these are determined by the amounts of money generated through commercial revenue.

"The prize fund for the 2018-19 SSE Women's FA Cup was the largest in the history of the competition and over £252,000 was distributed across the competing teams."

The men's Cup winners will receive £3.6 million in addition to the large sums of money they receive for qualifying in the earlier rounds. 